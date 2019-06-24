  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news

Raspberry Pi 4 now available, can feed two 4K screens at once

|
Raspberry Pi Raspberry Pi 4 now available, can feed two 4K screens at once
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

- Dual 4K output

- Priced from £34.99

The next generation Raspberry Pi is now available and has had a significant specs bump over its predecessor.

The Raspberry Pi 4 is priced from £34.99 ($35) and is capable of feeding two separate monitors with 4K30fps video. Alternatively, you can output 4K60fps to a single display.

That makes it the ideal starting point for a home-built media streamer or centre. Or an even more advanced retro games console as the one we built with a Pi 3.

Raspberry PiRaspberry Pi 4 Now Available Can Feed Two 4k Screens At Once image 3

Other key specifications include a 1.5GHz quad-core Cortex-A72 64-bit processor, RAM options of 1GB, 2GB or 4GB (LPDDR4), and two USB 3.0 ports.

It features dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity on board, Gigabit Ethernet and a microSD card slot for additional data storage or installing an operating system.

As well as the pair of USB 3.0 ports, you get two USB 2.0 inputs plus two micro-HDMI outputs for feeding one or two displays.

In addition to the to the base models, with no accessories included, you can get a Raspberry Pi 4 Desktop Kit for £105.

Raspberry PiRaspberry Pi 4 Now Available Can Feed Two 4k Screens At Once image 2

This includes the 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 board, an official Raspberry Pi 4 case, USB mouse, USB keyboard, power supply unit, two HDMI cables, a 32GB microSD card and a beginner's guide to help build your first project.

The Raspberry Pi 4 is available from numerous retailers, which you can find on the manufacturer's website.

squirrel_widget_157814

PopularIn Laptops
The macOS Catalina public beta is now available for you to test out
Raspberry Pi 4 now available, can feed two 4K screens at once
MacBook Pro free recall: How to check if yours needs replacing
Kano PC announced in partnership with Microsoft, comes with Minecraft: Education Edition
Apple registers 7 unreleased MacBook laptops: Are they launching soon?
Huawei won't launch new MateBook in Asia this week thanks to US trade war