The next generation Raspberry Pi is now available and has had a significant specs bump over its predecessor.

The Raspberry Pi 4 is priced from £34.99 ($35) and is capable of feeding two separate monitors with 4K30fps video. Alternatively, you can output 4K60fps to a single display.

That makes it the ideal starting point for a home-built media streamer or centre. Or an even more advanced retro games console as the one we built with a Pi 3.

Other key specifications include a 1.5GHz quad-core Cortex-A72 64-bit processor, RAM options of 1GB, 2GB or 4GB (LPDDR4), and two USB 3.0 ports.

It features dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity on board, Gigabit Ethernet and a microSD card slot for additional data storage or installing an operating system.

As well as the pair of USB 3.0 ports, you get two USB 2.0 inputs plus two micro-HDMI outputs for feeding one or two displays.

In addition to the to the base models, with no accessories included, you can get a Raspberry Pi 4 Desktop Kit for £105.

This includes the 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 board, an official Raspberry Pi 4 case, USB mouse, USB keyboard, power supply unit, two HDMI cables, a 32GB microSD card and a beginner's guide to help build your first project.

The Raspberry Pi 4 is available from numerous retailers, which you can find on the manufacturer's website.

