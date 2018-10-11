As well as the Razer Phone 2, Razer has announced a new version of its superslim gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Base Model.

The Base Model comes with more storage than the existing Blade 15 (which will continue to be sold) thanks to two hard drives - one SSD and a HDD that can be spec'ed at 128GB/1TB or 256GB/2TB respectively.

The more advanced, current model has a solo 512GB SSD.

The new laptop also adds a Gigabit Ethernet port and is cheaper, starting at $1,599 in the US. We're still awaiting UK prices.

Other key specifications include Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM.

It has the same 15.6-inch Full HD display.

The Razer Blade 15 Base Model is available in the US, Canada and China first, being available from Razer's own website and pricing starts at $2,199, with select retailers. It will be coming to the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific countries in November.

In addition to the Base Model, Razer has also announced a limited edition version of the more advanced Blade 15.

It is called the Razer Blade 15 Mercury White Limited Edition and comes in a matte white finish.