Higher-end Chromebooks will be able to run Windows 10

Macs have been able to run Windows for some time and now it appears Google's Chromebooks will also get the same capability thanks to a new capability called Campfire.

Some investigative work by XDA Developers has uncovered some code that is intended for a future release of Chrome OS-touting laptops. However, you won't be able to run Windows 10 on all Chromebooks - largely because many Chromebooks don't ship with anything like enough on board storage to take Microsoft's OS.

Equally, it looks like Campfire won't be restricted to super-powerful Chromebooks like the Google Pixelbook - hopefully Google will provide more details about this at its Pixel launch in early October.

The move is likely to encourage more people to buy Chrome-branded laptops - those that are attracted by the simplicity of Chrome OS but who also need to use Windows from time to time. Google will hope, of course, that people will realise they actually don't need to use Windows and eventually.

Google has also been in trouble with the European authorities over the perceived anti-competitiveness of some aspects of Android - it will hope that it can avoid simialr accusations when it comes to Chromebooks by opening them up to Windows.

Check out these top Windows 10 laptops