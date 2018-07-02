The Raspberry Pi is a wonderful little innovation, one that has come in handy in oh so many ways, including as the basis for our homebuilt retro games console, but it does have its limitations.

It's not particularly useful as a modern media streamer, for example, mainly due to its inability to effectively stream 4K video.

That's where the Renegade Elite steps up. It is a rival to the Raspberry Pi 3 but with much higher spec and is therefore more capable with several media and gaming uses.

Made by Libre Computer and about to go on pre-order through Indiegogo for around $100 for the board, the Renegade Elite (ROC-RK3399-PC) comes with a hexa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and features two USB 3.0 Type-C ports. One can also be used as the power input.

There are also three standard USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 output and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. An eMMC 5.x interface can be found on the board for storage expansion, while a microSD card slot is present as an alternative or additional, simple storage solution.

The board will be able to run GNU/Linux-based operating systems, like the Raspberry Pi, but can also be used with Android Oreo as the OS.

If you do opt for the latter, you should be able to run Android games well on the Renegade Elite, including PUBG or even Fortnite when it finally arrives for the platform.

Full retail units will be available from August 2018, but Libre Computers claims that retail prices will run approximately 20 per cent higher than during the pre-order phase.