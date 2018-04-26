Rip DVD 2018: Why should you try a hardware-accelerated DVD ripper?

The latest version of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum by Digiarty now offers fully-accelerated, hardware-based video processing, making it an ideal solution for those of you who want to rip all sorts of DVD discs to digital file.

It's a software program that does DVD conversions. It rips different types of DVDs, like old or damaged DVDs, like workout DVD, movie/music DVD, even old or damaged DVD, with 210+ video audio codecs in total. No matter your source file is DVD Disc, DVD Folder or ISO image, this DVD-to- digital software can make a perfect backup for you.

It will meet what you need in DVD conversion. For example, rip DVD to MP4, AVI, MOV, H.264, MP3 and more for playback, NAS streaming, SNS sharing, etc.; convert DVD to Apple, Android, game console for free playback; rip DVD to video in web site formats for uploading or sharing, etc. Moreover, you can clone DVD Disc to ISO image, DVD folder; back up main /full title to MPEG2 file. Flexible video edit is also available for you, like, crop, trim, merge DVD videos, select audio tracks or add subtitles.

The latest version is super efficient and comes with massive speed improvements. It even helps prevent your DVD-ROM from idling for a long time, which, consequently, extends its life by up to 10 times.

Thanks to its hardware encoder, processor, and decoder, made possible by level-3 hardware acceleration technology, which is powered by Intel and NVIDIA, it can do a DVD to digital conversion twice as fast as before, while chewing up very little CPU power, maintaining high quality, and delivering optimal output file size. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum can automatically detect and choose GPU based hardware accelerator for you after run this program.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum essentially offloads CPU-intensive and complicated computing tasks, like DVD conversion, from a general CPU to a dedicated GPU. According to Digiarty's test, it ran only 8.45 minutes with an average 385FPS (when NVIDIA NVENC was enabled) while ripping a 2.5-hour DVD to MP4 (H.264) on a Windows 10 PC.

Previously, it would've taken 16.29 minutes at 201FPS.

One of the key features in the latest version of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is that it significantly reduces CPU usage, which is impressive, considering DVD conversion is one of the most CPU-intensive tasks. In Digiarty's test (mentioned above), it consumed 14 per cent CPU power with NVENC enabled (but ascended to 57 percent when disabled)

Other DVD rippers, like HandBrake, take up to 99% CPU power, according to Digiarty, which can cause CPU overheating on your machine, and, as a a result, a software crash or a total system freeze.

Yes. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (8.8.0) works on Windows 10, 8.1/8, 7, and lower. It supports both 32 bit and 64 bit.

Because the intensive process of a DVD conversion is performed purely by the software, a low-configured desktop computer or laptop, which would typically use over 90 per cent of its CPU to convert a DVD and possibly overheat and become unresponsive, can be empowered to easily convert DVDs with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum.

Digiarty said that as long as a Sandy Bridge CPU or GeForce and higher equipped-computer can utilise Intel's QSV and NVIDIA NVENC based hardware acceleration, it can handle speedy DVD conversions and share the burden of CPU. With level-3 hardware acceleration, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum can get the most out of hardware.

Simply put: It speeds up DVD ripping, while keeping highest possible output quality, at the benefit of computers, CPUs, and DVD drives. If interested, you can try the free DVD ripper for 15 days with the following trial license: AAY53-D37SY-ZP3JK-STUSU.