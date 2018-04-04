MSI unveils the world’s first gaming laptop with an overclocked Core i9 processor and more

MSI has unveiled a range of gaming laptops, the flagship of which is the GT75VR Titan which boasts the world’s first Core i9 overclocked processor in a gaming laptop.

These new gaming laptops include the GS65 Stealth Thin, GT75VR Titan and the GE Raider RGB Edition. MSI claims it has broken laptop conventions with big bold designs matched by high-end specifications, mechanical keyboards and RGB lighting.

While the GS65 Stealth Thin features an understated design with slim bezels around the 144Hz 7ms wide-view angle display, the GE Raider RGB Edition goes the other way - with a design inspired by "sports cars and the PC Master Race’s love for RGB."

The GT75VR Titan packs the most punch out of all the new devices though and includes a specification that promises to offer an uncompromising desktop gaming experience in a mobile device.

These specs include overclocked Intel Core i9 processors, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics and a mechanical RGB keyboard designed by SteelSeries.

Processor: Intel Core i9 processor

Intel Core i9 processor Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080/1070

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080/1070 Display: 17.3-inch UHD wide-angle display (3840 x 2160)/17.3-inch FHD wide-angle display (1920 x 1080) 120Hz, 3ms

17.3-inch UHD wide-angle display (3840 x 2160)/17.3-inch FHD wide-angle display (1920 x 1080) 120Hz, 3ms Storage: 2 x M.2 SSD Combo/1 x M.2 SSD/1 2.5-inch HDD

2 x M.2 SSD Combo/1 x M.2 SSD/1 2.5-inch HDD Network: Killer DoublerShot Pro with 10Gbps Killer Ethernet and Killer Wireless AC 1550

All these new gaming laptops are available for pre-order and will be available online and in stores from 16 April.

Now why not check out our guide to the Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today