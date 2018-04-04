MSI unveils the world’s first gaming laptop with an overclocked Core i9 processor and more
- Some of the first laptops to feature Intel's Core i9 mobile processor
MSI has unveiled a range of gaming laptops, the flagship of which is the GT75VR Titan which boasts the world’s first Core i9 overclocked processor in a gaming laptop.
These new gaming laptops include the GS65 Stealth Thin, GT75VR Titan and the GE Raider RGB Edition. MSI claims it has broken laptop conventions with big bold designs matched by high-end specifications, mechanical keyboards and RGB lighting.
While the GS65 Stealth Thin features an understated design with slim bezels around the 144Hz 7ms wide-view angle display, the GE Raider RGB Edition goes the other way - with a design inspired by "sports cars and the PC Master Race’s love for RGB."
The GT75VR Titan packs the most punch out of all the new devices though and includes a specification that promises to offer an uncompromising desktop gaming experience in a mobile device.
These specs include overclocked Intel Core i9 processors, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics and a mechanical RGB keyboard designed by SteelSeries.
- Processor: Intel Core i9 processor
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080/1070
- Display: 17.3-inch UHD wide-angle display (3840 x 2160)/17.3-inch FHD wide-angle display (1920 x 1080) 120Hz, 3ms
- Storage: 2 x M.2 SSD Combo/1 x M.2 SSD/1 2.5-inch HDD
- Network: Killer DoublerShot Pro with 10Gbps Killer Ethernet and Killer Wireless AC 1550
All these new gaming laptops are available for pre-order and will be available online and in stores from 16 April.
