How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more

You've got an amazing gaming machine and a dedicated play space to enjoy it in, but if you've already upgraded your gaming PC to the max, what else can you do to improve your gaming area? Other than adding a beer fridge, a foot massager and a fancy gaming chair of course.

We've been on the lookout for ways to enhance our gaming experience to make it just that little bit snazzier. Turns out there are a number of pretty awesome bits of kit you can add to your system to make it even more incredible. Some of them are even just software updates too.

RGB lighting across various gaming peripherals

Lighting sync via Corsair iCue software

Fully customisable lighting settings

Dynamic lighting based on in-game events

If you've seen our guide to building your own gaming PC, then you know that Corsair offers a number of RGB fans and lighting options for your machine. These work as brilliant upgrades to your gaming rig or as part of the build when you're initially putting it all together.

Like other gaming peripheral manufacturers, Corsair also sells gaming mice, headsets and keyboards that support RGB lighting. Now, with a recent update to the company's software, you can synchronise lighting across all these devices.

The new Corsair iCue software allows you to create lighting effects that work across each of your devices. Whether that's ensuring all the colours match or watching as lights move across the keyboard and mouse into your case and then back out again.

There are a variety of different settings and effects available here and we have to say, they're all pretty awesome. Especially if you're a fan of RGB lighting customisation. A mass of customisation options means you can program your setup just the way you like it and even change it depending on what you're doing.

These updates also include compatibility with certain games, which mean the game can change your lighting to affect your experience as you play.

In Far Cry 5, for example, the lighting initially glow in the colours of the Stars and Stripes when you load up the game, but turn a haze of red when you've been spotted by enemies or are in danger. Subtle or not, this lighting syncing and dynamic adjustment are impressive, incredible and a brilliant upgrade to any gaming setup.

We were running the Corsair K95 Platinum, Corsair Glaive mouse and the LL120 RGB fans and RGB lighting strips for testing and the results are certainly spectacular. If you already have Corsair hardware, it's easy enough to download the new software - which replaces the previous Corsair Cue and Corsair Link software and puts all the controls in one place.

Customisable RGB lighting panels

App-controlled

Google Home, Amazon Alexa and IFTTT compatible

Works with Apple HomeKit

If custom lighting appeals, then Nanoleaf is another excellent option for upgrading your gaming area. Nanoleaf is a fully customisable lighting system which is consists of triangular lighting panels which snap together in various different configurations. The limitations of which are mostly your imagination and the size of your wallet.

These panels are app-controlled via Apple or Android smartphones but are also compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa and IFTTT meaning there's plenty of flexibility options. This gives you the power not only to customise the lighting the way you want it via your phone, but also to control it with your voice or setup actions for the lights to react in certain ways - turning on at certain hours, turning off when you go to bed, etc.

Not only can these lighting panels improve your gaming area with enhanced lighting options, but they can also add to your gaming experience too. The Nanoleaf starter kit includes the Rhythm upgrade module which plugs into any of the panels and changes the lighting according to the sounds it picks up - whether that's music playing in the room or gaming sounds blasting out of your speakers.

You can adjust the colours of the lights easily within the app and even choose from a selection of different shades to cycle through in rhythm mode. The results are pretty spectacular.

We love how easy this system is to use too. The light triangles have a port on each side where a small cardboard circuit slots into. These then slot together allowing you to create the various shapes. The panels stick to your wall with 3M stickers, so installation and mounting is a breeze. The system comes with an instruction book with suggested shapes, depending on how many panels you've purchased and you can also get suggestions from the app itself.

You can use the company's own layout generator tool to suggest patterns for your wall if you're stuck for ideas. We'd certainly recommend planning out the shape you want to use first, as the panels aren't easy to take down or move once they're stuck up on the wall.

You can also purchase various mounting accessories for a more secure fit or even allow for angled mounting, which is a nice addition if you want to go from wall-to-wall. An expansion kit is available to buy if the nine panels in the starter kit aren't enough or you can combine multiple starter kits for a magnificent multi-panel design.

These light panels offer support 16.7 million colours including a number of whites to mimic sunrise, sunset and brilliant daylight. You can fill them with one colour or choose from a selection of colours. User-submitted colour palettes are also available to easily download within the app and we loved simple designs like the twinkling of stars at night.

Razer Synapse compatible

Lighting sync across multiple devices

Dynamic lighting across various games

Philips recently announced an update to the Philips Hue lighting system which includes an entertainment setting that allows you to set up specific lights or rooms as an entertainment area. Philips partnered with Razer to tie the lighting into the Razer Chroma ecosystem.

This means if you own Razer gaming mice, headsets or keyboards that are Chroma compatible then you can pair these up with Philips Hue lighting in your gaming area. We did this with the Philips Hue light strip and a number of spotlights and the results were pretty impressive.

Setup is pretty simple too. Firstly you need to add an "entertainment group" within the Philips Hue app, then connect the Philips Hue module within Razer's Synpase 3 software. The software then talks you through pairing with your Philips Hue bridge and then you're pretty much ready to go.

Once it's all setup, you can adjust the lighting to your liking. More importantly, when it's turned on your Razer gear and Philips Hue lighting will respond dynamically depending on what Razer Chroma compatible games you're playing.

Playing Worms W.M.D, for example, the Razer gear we were using turned a nice shade of red when we were blown up by enemy worms while during normal play the main keys were highlighted in different colours to make them easily accessible.

This system not only allows for a lot of lighting customisation, but allows for brilliant syncing across a number of devices. Razer also offers an RGB lighting system in the form of the Chroma Hardware Development Kit. This can be installed on your desk, inside your gaming machine or on the rear of monitors to offer some more synchronised lighting that's easily customisable within the Synapse software.

Another highlight of Razer compatibility is its theoretical ability to pair with Nanoleaf - there's an app for pairing but it appears to be in the early stages currently and many users are struggling to get it to work. This is hopefully something that will be fixed in future updates. Nanoleaf also offers integration with Coolermaster gear if you own the right equipment, so there are plenty of flexibility options for synchronised lighting across these devices.

240 Watts Peak/120 Watts RMS

DTS:X Ultra surround sound capable

USB, 3.5mm and Bluetooth compatibility

Headphone jack included on speakers

Lightsync, audio visualiser and game compatibility

16.8 million colour RGB lighting

If all this lighting is getting you excited, then you might enjoy the idea of sound and lighting syncing too. Logitech has recently released a new set of speakers that do just that. These Logitech G560 Lightsync speakers are part of a sound system that's compatible with the company's Lightsync Technology meaning these speakers not only offer RGB lighting options but also tie up with other Logitech products.

These small but powerful speakers include two RGB lighting zones each controllable from the software in a variety of different ways. You can set these speakers with various lighting effects including colour cycle, breathing and fixed colours, as well as syncing with your mouse, keyboard and headset. The real highlights though are in the advanced settings.

Here you can use the audio visualiser system to set the speakers to respond to in-game sounds - flashing colours across your walls as gunfire bursts or music kicks in or lighting up your room to help immerse you in the game.

Similarly, the screen sampler mode allows you to set each lighting zone to respond to specific areas of your gaming monitor. Meaning the colours of the speakers change depending on what's on the screen. This causes the lights to adjust as you move about in-game and colours to change with gaming environment - throwing you deep into the gaming world.

Game developers have also been given the power to customise this experience further by coding games to sync with the lighting dynamically and intelligently. This is more powerful than the screen sampling mode as it's built directly into the game, but the list of current compatible games and apps is fairly short:

Battlefield 1

Civilization VI

Counter-Strike: GO

Discord

Dota 2

Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood

Fortnite

Grand Theft Auto V

Killing Floor 2

Metronomicon

Tom Clancy’s: The Division

Total War: Warhammer II

As well as offering immersive lighting options, these speakers are also surprisingly capable. They include two tiny satellite speakers and a large subwoofer that deliver some serious punch.

With a maximum peak output of 240 watts, DTS:X Ultra surround sound options and a number of equaliser settings, we found these speakers offered a fantastic gaming experience and worked well for music and movies too. They support a USB connection to your PC, but will also work with a 3.5mm jack and offer Bluetooth connectivity as well, so there are a variety of connection options depending on your needs.

The design makes these speakers capable of lighting a good portion of your gaming area including both the desk and surrounding walls. We were impressed with how bright these speakers can get and how well the immersion works when playing games too. The variety of settings make these speakers highly flexible and it's nice to be able to combine sound and lighting in one single, capable package.

