Asus NovaGo makes Qualcomm's Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 PC a reality

Asus CEO Jerry Shen took to the stage at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, to announce the first Snapdragon-powered "always-connected" Windows PC, the Asus NovaGo.

Qualcomm and partners have been talking about the always-connected PC for the past year, promising longer battery life, instant connectivity and a sweeping transformation in how we see the PC category and ultimately how we use our devices.

The Asus NovaGo will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Looking to deliver on that promise of longer battery life, Asus is claiming that you'll get 22 hours from it (watching video), with 30 days of standby.

When it comes to connectivity, Asus will be offering eSIM or nano SIM connectivity and has confirmed that it's coming to a range of territories, including the UK. Exactly how the network arrangement will work we're still yet to learn, but if the nano SIM version arrives in the UK, it will simply be the case of slipping in a SIM card and lapping up the LTE.

The Asus NovaGo promises a thin and light build, but there's still physical connectivity in the form of 2x USB 3.1 and HDMI, as well as a full keyboard. Ultimately, this is just like any other 13.3-inch laptop, but with that minor shift in connectivity and hardware.

There's a 13.3-inch display up the top which will support the Asus Pen - meaning you can use Windows Ink - with 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity supported, or you can just use touch to navigate.

It's running Windows 10 S and Terry Myerson from Microsoft also took to the stage and mentioned "an optimised version of Office 365", so we're guessing there might be some software hoops to jump through - although the message is that it will handle all the Windows 10 S apps, with the option to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro if you need to.

The good news from Asus - apart from promising you that always-connected PC experience - is that the Asus NovaGo is going to be cheap. Priced at $599 for a 4GB/64GB version, or $799 for the full-fat 8GB/256GB model, this is a mobile PC that's priced to be cheaper than the latest flagship smartphone.

UK prices and release date are still to be confirmed.