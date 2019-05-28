Computex 2019: All the announcements that matter

Computex 2019 is officially underway.

Companies use the annual Taiwan-based tech trade show to show off their latest PC products and components. In recent years, many of the announcements have been related to virtual reality, with several brands rolling out high-end or budget rigs capable of running VR. This year, however, expect not only laptop and desktop announcements, but also a focus on 5G, AI, and machine learning.

It seems like all the big companies want to be 'first' with future technologies.

Computex is an international computer expo held annually in Taipei, Taiwan.

Computex 2019 will be held from 28 May to 1 June 2019, though some companies may hold keynotes the day or two before in order to get a jump start, as there will undoubtedly be a flood of announcements on the first day of the show.

There is no official live stream for Computex 2019, but some companies might post live streams of their own keynotes. When they become available, we will share them below. Meanwhile, visit Computex's website for more.

AMD revealed its new CPU and GPU hardware products, including the Radeon RX 5700, making it the first 7nm consumer video card, as well as a new 7nm Ryzen 3000 series, with different chip models across the 9, 7, and 5 families, all of which offer PCIe 4.0 and GDDR6 memory support. AMD's third-gen Ryzen chips also feature its Zen 2 architecture, double the floating point performance, and double the cache over its last CPUs.

But the star of the show is the first mainstream 12-core/24-thread processor: Ryzen 9 3900X. It costs $499 and goes against Intel's $1,189 12-core i9-9920X. It features a base/boost speed of 3.68GHz/4.6GHz and 70MB of total cache.

To learn more about AMD’s announcements, head here.

Asus unveiled a bunch new devices, including laptops with two displays, special-edition products for the company’s 30th anniversary, and a portable display for gamers. The Zenbook Duo and Pro Duo series got the most attention, however. The Pro model has two 4K screens - one where you'd typically see a display and another above the keyboard. The ZenBook Duo is a cheaper 14-inch model with Full HD screens instead.

To learn more about the Zenbook Duo and Pro Duo, check out our hands-on.

#Computex2019: @Dell delivers more gaming power with Alienware, thinner and lighter devices for consumers and businesses https://t.co/XAB1YoPpbp — Windows Blogs (@windowsblog) May 28, 2019

Dell unveiled the latest versions of its XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop. The new models will include 10th-generation Intel Core processors, which will require the addition of two cooling fans. The 13-inch screens also comes with a new screen ratio of 16 by 10. Dell has also finally moved the camera on the laptop from the up-the-nose placement by the keyboard to the more typical location above the display.

Dell also revealed a number of gaming laptops at this year’s Computex, including Alienware’s m15 and m17 laptops, which are coming with new hardware, new features, and a much improved design. They're now powered by 9th-generation Intel Core i5 to i9 CPUs. Also on Dell’s Computex 2019 set list are three models from its G-series gaming laptops: Dell G3 15, Dell G7 15, and Dell G7 17.

For more about the new Alienware, go here. For the XPS 13 update, go here.

HP had a flurry of announcements. But the stand-outs include a new Wood option for its Envy laptops, complete with wood veneers on the palm rests and touchpad. We also like the Elite x2 G4, which allows you to detach the screen to use it as a tablet. HP cloaked its body in leather. Finally, there's a new "HP VR Backpack G2" with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU.

For more on HP's announcements, see here.

Discover how we are driving innovation in computing for our data-centric world to expand human potential at #COMPUTEX. Join Gregory Bryant, SVP & General Manager of Intel's Client Computing Group and our guest speakers in building powerful PC platforms.https://t.co/2iLAGm7Weq — Intel @ #Computex 2019 (@intel) May 28, 2019

Intel showed off 11 new processors manufactured at the 10-nanometer scale and sad it'd start the 10th generation of its Core line of processors, codenamed Ice Lake, with a series of laptop chips that'll include better graphic processing and faster Wi-Fi connections. These chips will be 18 per cent faster than its prior generation. And the top-of-the-line will be a Core i7 chip with four cores and a top speed of 4.1 GHz.

Intel also introduced a desktop chip, called the Core i9-9900KS, with eight cores that can all run at a speed of 5 GHz simultaneously. Lastly, Intel shared details for the Project Athena platform it first announced this CES.

For more Intel announcements at Computex 2019, go here.

Nvidia was a bit underwhelming, having focused on its new Nvidia RTX Studio certification program that sets specific standards for laptops designed for creatives to ensure they can be put to task. The spec requirements for these machines stipulate they must pack a Nvidia RTX 206o or higher (or Nvidia RTX Quadro 5000), Intel Core i7 H-series CPU or higher, and at least 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 1080p or 4K display.

The company also showed off an upgraded line of chips for larger, more powerful laptops, called the Quadro RTX. It boasts Nvidia’s Turing design. Laptops with these new chips will arrive in the second half of this year. Nvidia also said some new laptops will include chips with its Turing design, under the brand name GeForce RTX. They'll be aimed at video gamers and will feature 4K resolution screens with high refresh rates.

You can learn more about the NVIDIA RTX Studio program here.

What do you get when you combine our #5G leadership and @Lenovo‘s PC expertise? A new era in computing. Learn more about the #Snapdragon 8cx 5G-powered #5GPC, just announced at #ComputexTaipei. pic.twitter.com/jgrTqh5CJB — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) May 27, 2019

Qualcomm helped announce the first 8cx laptops. It first unveiled its performance-orientated Snapdragon 8cx platform for Windows laptop in December 2018. Now, at Computex 2019, we're learning Lenovo is revealing the first PC this week based on 8cx. Dubbed "Project Limitless", the new laptop is also the first PC to have a 5G modem rather than the 4G unit in previous ARM-based, Snapdragon laptops.

The benefit of having cellular on board is that the system can be always-connected even when away from Wi-Fi. We don't have a huge amount of information on the new device as yet, but we're expecting to hear full specs soon.

To learn more about Qualcomm’s announcements, go here.