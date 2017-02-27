Porsche Design Book One is a ridiculously plush 2-in-1 Windows dream device

Porsche Design is making its foray into computing with the launch of the Book One. Pairing up with Intel, Windows and Quanta Computing, the result is a 2-in-1 premium laptop looking to take on the likes of the Surface Book.

The Book One is crafted from anodised aluminium and offers a unique hinge - reportedly inspired by design on Porsche cars - that will give you full flexibility, like a Lenovo Yoga, so you can articulate the device into any angle you need - laptop, tent, easel mode, or relaxed Madame on a Sunday afternoon.

It also offers complete separation, so you'll be able to detach the display and use it in tablet mode for complete flexibility. It comes with a Wacom-powered pen that attaches to the side of the device magnetically, offering 2048 levels of pressure, giving you a range of input options.

The Book One is powered by the latest 7-gen Intel Core i7U processor, with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it uses Intel HD Graphics 620 to drive the 13.3-inch, 3200 x 1800 pixel resolution display.

There's a ridiculous sheen to the Book One, a loving precision to its understated design. Measuring 331.4 x 226.5 x 15.9mm when docked, the tablet side of things is only 7.7mm thick when you separate it from the keyboard.

The keyboard has a distinctly Mac-like aesthetic to it, offering a large glass trackpad and chiclet keyboard that on first touch appears to offer a precise enough action, although the key travel is perhaps a little shallow for our liking.

Running Windows 10 Pro, with Hello support, this is a lustworthy 2-in-1 designed for those who want something to stand-out from the crowd. The battery will reportedly give you 14 hours of use when docked, the tablet having a 25Wh battery and the keyboard bringing 45Wh to the party.

There's a 5MP camera on the front for video conferencing, with IR for Windows Hello, as well as two full USB 3.0 connections on the keyboard, as well as a USB Type-C, and a Thunderbolt 3.1 on the tablet, giving a cornucopia of connections.

There's also a microSD card slot on the side, should you want to whip the card out of your Panasonic Lumix GX800 and slap it into your Porsche Design computer.

Accomplished, perhaps, the Porsche Design Book One is an example of what happens when there's very little restriction on the price you're going to ask your customers to pay. Perhaps it's an indulgence, but we can't help wanting one.

It's going to be available widely for a credit card bothering €2795. Yes, it comes with a USB Type-C adapter in the box.