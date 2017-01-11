Wondershare data recovery: Recover deleted files from Recycle Bin/Pendrive/SD Card/Hard disk/Memory Card

Looking for an efficient way to recover deleted, lost, or formatted data from your computer or storage device?

Try Data Recovery by Wondershare. It's a tool you can download to your Windows PC or Mac in order to recover files from your computer storage, hard drive, memory card, recycle bin, flash drive, digital camera, and camcoder. It basically allows you to retrieve any type of data (as long as the file is one of the 550+ supported formats). It specifically offers five different ways (or "modes") to help recover lost files in a variety of situations.

Here's everything you need to know about the software.

As we described above, Wondershare Data Recovery lets you recover various file formats and types -- including documents, photos, emails, audio clips, and videos -- from your PC's hard drive as well as from USB drives, external hard drives, and other storage devices. Wondershare describes it as a file recovery software that currently serves over 5 million users across the world.

While recovering your lost or deleted data, you will be given the option to preview all the files the software finds and choose which ones you want to cover. The software can also enter a "Deep Scan" that allows you to find and restore formatted and even damaged files "within minutes". The latest version offers five different recovery modes: Wizard, Lost File, Partition, Raw, and Resume.

So, whether your computer crashed, or you deleted important files or maybe mistakenly formatted something, there's no need to freak out, because Data Recovery is designed to find and restore your stuff.

Wizard Recovery: If you don't know anything about how to recover, try Wizard and simply follow the on-screen instructions. It'll ask you to answer quick questions, and then it'll find your lost files for you.

If you don't know anything about how to recover, try Wizard and simply follow the on-screen instructions. It'll ask you to answer quick questions, and then it'll find your lost files for you. Lost File Recovery: If you already know where you lost your file or just need to recover formatted and deleted with their original file names and paths, use Lost File Recovery.

If you already know where you lost your file or just need to recover formatted and deleted with their original file names and paths, use Lost File Recovery. Partition Recovery: Sometimes things go wrong. If that happens to you with a partition, you can still use this option. It'll restore your files from a deleted, lost, damaged, resized, and formatted partition in all file systems.

Sometimes things go wrong. If that happens to you with a partition, you can still use this option. It'll restore your files from a deleted, lost, damaged, resized, and formatted partition in all file systems. Raw Recovery: Viruses and trojans can wreak havoc on your system and cause data loss, but this option lets you scan raw hard drive partitions, preview recoverable files, and get them back with just a click.

Viruses and trojans can wreak havoc on your system and cause data loss, but this option lets you scan raw hard drive partitions, preview recoverable files, and get them back with just a click. Resume Recovery: You can always recover some of your lost files at a later date if you only want to do some now. Resume Recovery will important your scan results so that you can resume a recovery session after.

Yes. This is a desktop-only software that supports the following operating systems: Windows 10/8/7/XP/Vista, Mac OS X (Mac OS X 10.6, 10.7 and 10.8, 10.9, 10.10 Yosemite) on iMac, MacBook, Mac Pro, etc. However, it not only works on computer hard drives, but also external drives, USB drives, and other storage devices.

You can try a trial version of Wondershare Data Recovery, but you'll be limited. You'll only be able to recover 100 MB data for free.

Alternatively, you can buy the full version to recover unlimited data and multiple file types.

Windows version: $49.95

$49.95 Mac version: $45 on sale

Check out the helpful video guides above.