My Passport Ultra hard drive lets you store up to 177 hours of 4K footage

This is sponsored advertising content in association with Western Digital.

If you’re into video, you know how quickly your hard drive can fill up. A 1080 shoot here, a 4K shoot there. It soon goes. For most of us, a laptop with 128GB or 256GB of hard drive space just isn’t up to scratch.

The Western Digital My Passport Ultra range of external hard drives delivers a number of features for your storage needs, making sure you’ve got plenty of space, a small enough device to fit in your bag, and one that is safe too.

Here are five reasons you should get one:

The WD My Passport Ultra range comes in a variety of storage sizes, You can get 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, 3 TB and even 4 TB capacities, giving you plenty of storage space for your video files. A minute of 1080p HD video at 60fps is around 200MB, while a one minute 4K video is 375MB. That means the 4 TB WD My Passport Ultra drive can store over 177 hours of 4K footage.

If you’re not planning on using your My Passport Ultra hard drive to carry around video footage, you can use it as a backup device. The included software allows you to easily schedule backups to the drive, making sure your videos, photos, documents, and other files are backed up frequently. The system can even work out what has or hasn’t changed and backs up accordingly, so you get faster backups.

With all those personal files on such a portable device, you don’t want them to get into the wrong hands because you’ve left it on a bus or in a coffee shop. The WD My Passport Ultra range of hard drives come with a number of security features, including the ability to set a password and 256-bit AES hardware encryption. WD Security is hardware based and built into the drive. Your files are accessible and safe, even when you plug your My Passport Ultra or My Passport for Mac into a computer that does not have WD Security installed. All you’ve got to do is enter your password and the self-contained security application on the drive kicks into operation.

It’s amazing what a difference a fast transfer can make, and the WD My Passport Ultra drive helps on that front by featuring USB 3.0 compatibility. USB 3 offering 5 Gb/s transfer speed (3X faster than USB 2.0). Plus, you can power up your My Passport Ultra without carrying a bulky power cord and plug.

Hard drives can look cool too. And rather than just give you a boring black or beige box, the WD My Passport Ultra range comes in a range of four colours; black, brilliant white, noble blue, and wild berry. Furthermore you can accessorise your hard drive with either a soft carry case for when you are on the go, or a further splash of colour with the WD Grip Pack. It adds a protective coloured bumper around the drive and comes with a flat USB cable to match. Colours include fuchsia, grape, sky, smoke, and slate.