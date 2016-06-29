This is that massive microSD you've been waiting for and it's a hefty 256GB

When it comes to microSD card news, we normally get bored before writing it, but this boundary jump had to be covered. Western Digital has just revealed its latest SanDisk which is the fastest of its size and capacity on the planet.

The Western Digital 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I is this device's full title. While the name might not be in keeping with the device's compact size, it does clarify its big offerings.

Sure, 256GB microSD cards have been around for a while now and are still not that cheap compared to a drop down to 64GB for example. But when it comes to recording high quality video, say at 4K, that larger capacity can prove invaluable. But transferring that amount of data needs to be done quickly to achieve the best possible results.

The card is able to transfer at speeds of up to 100MB/s and write at up to 90MB/s. Of course whether your smartphone, drone or action camera will be able to take advantage of that depends on what the device can handle, so be sure to check before you buy.

Dinesh Bahal, vice president of SanDisk product marketing at Western Digital, said: "Our microSD cards are now at the centre of many consumer devices and we're excited to not only raise the bar with the launch of the world’s fastest microSD card, but also to offer a family of 256GB microSD cards that give consumers the flexibility they need to capture life at its fullest."

The Western Digital 256GB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I will be available from around September 2016 for £170.

