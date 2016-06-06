Gigabyte gaming line-up expanded with Auros X7DT and X5S v5 powerhouses

During this year’s Computex show in Taipei we got to spend some time checking out Gigabyte’s latest gaming laptops: the Aorus series. And what we were treated to were a mixture of already impressive machines and exciting in-the-pipeline news.

We kick off with the virtual reality-ready Auros X7DT, essentially the laptop equivalent of an Nvidia 980 desktop build - a slim one at that. Its thickest point is a smidge over 2.5cm.

That helps it achieve a comfortable form factor when used as a backpack VR PC - something of a trend at this year's show. You can get an impressively low key but practical harness which allows the laptop to stay ventilated while you play.

The X7DT weighs in at just 3.2kg, making it lighter than other devices that we saw in this format over the show, which were around the 5kg mark. It’s an elegant solution and surprisingly strong with elasticated corners and a simple velcroed cross-strap to hold it securely in place.

Those familiar with the Aorus series won’t be surprised to see excellent ventilation on the X7 itself and some trademark design features. The series is good-looking as a whole with an anodised aluminium chassis in a matte black finish and a light-up logo on the lid.

We’ve always liked the kooky form factor of the Aorus series, the outsized vents call for some balance on the lid which they achieve by making a slightly peaked cover.

The screen has a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080) display and it supports Nvidia’s G-sync. We’re talking Intel Core i7 - 6820HK - for the CPU and 8GB on the GPU. There are three solid state drives plus one HDD. You can push the RAM up from the installed 16GB to 64 GB if you so desire.

If you’re looking to combine powerful mobility with VR-ready gaming prowess then the X7DT is certainly worth considering, although it will set you back a pretty penny at around £2,700.

Gigabyte was also showing its new RGB keyboard at Computex. It comes with a plethora of options and LED colours - 16.8 million of them, to be exact.

Each and every key is programmable and you can set up different audio and colour profiles on a game-by-game basis.

The keyboard will be found on the 15-inch Auros X5S v5 which has seen some changes from the previous generation. It now has a new 3K panel and features 5 milisecond refresh rates (up from 20 milliseconds).

There are some design changes too with redesigned ventilation providing more vents just below the screen and a matte trackpad replacing the fingerprint-gathering glass on earlier versions.

The Gigabyte Auros X5S v5 sports the GTX 980M GPU and Intel Core i7 – 6700HQ. The whole device weighs just 2.5kg, which is perfectly acceptable for a gaming laptop and is a shade under 233mm thick.