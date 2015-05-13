Hub+ is the gorgeous USB-C adapter for MacBook that adds ports, doubles as charger

If you're going to be an owner of the new Apple MacBook you may be looking for an adapter to turn that single USB-C port into more. The Hub+ is a new offering on Kickstarter that is smashing its goal.

At the moment the new MacBook will not allow more than one device to be plugged in at once. Since the USB-C port is also the power port, the MacBook can't be connected to anything else while charging.

The Hub+ connects to the USB-C connector on the MacBook and offers, deep breath: two USB-C, a mini DisplayPort, three USB-A ports with charging, SDXC card reader and a lithium-ion battery. Yes, this doubles as a portable phone charger.

As if all that wasn't good enough the Palo Alto designed kit even looks like the MacBook, with a coloured finish to match either the Silver, Gold or Space Gray models.

At the moment the Hub+ is on Kickstarter where its goal of $35,000 has been far exceeded, hitting almost $203,000 worth of backing at the time of publishing.

So when can you lay your hands on this wonder adapter? Kickstarter is currently selling them for $79, or about £50, with an estimated shipping date of July. They should be $99, which is about £63, when they go on general sale.

