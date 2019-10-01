What is Windows Hello and why does it mean you need never remember a password again?

Windows 10 enables you to sign in using various options, but if you use a fingerprint or your face, these technologies are called Windows Hello.

The feature is all about biometric authentication. They enable you to sign into a new device running Windows 10 with just your face or finger. Although unlocking a laptop with face recognition was a little novel when the feature was first mooted back in 2015, we're now much more used to this thanks to technologies such as Face ID on phones.

Although you can still use a PIN or password, Windows Hello devices can scan your face, iris, or fingerprint in order to unlock your device. Beyond signing into devices, Windows Hello works with another new feature called Windows Passport to authenticate apps, content, and specific online experiences.

Microsoft wants to reduce the number of complex passwords you need to remember and use. The idea originated with early versions of Kinect for Xbox.

Windows Hello is the umbrella term for system-wide support for biometric authentication, and Microsoft says it is much safer than traditional passwords. The only password - or key - you need to gain access to your Windows device is you (i.e., your face, iris, or fingerprint).

Any machine with a fingerprint reader will be able to utilise Windows Hello's fingerprint-scanning functionality, though facial or iris detection requires a combination of special hardware and software.

Windows Hello never stores an image of your face or whatever on the device, because it locally authenticates you, then logs you into your device, and finally, unlocks Microsoft Passport (more on that later, but it cryptographically authenticates your websites and apps). Your biometric information is therefore never transmitted or used in way that can be stolen and recreated.

As part of Windows Hello, Microsoft also unveiled another new login-type feature called Microsoft Passport - not to be confused with earlier uses of the name as the predecessor to Windows Live ID or Microsoft Account - is a tool that will enables developers to build Windows Hello authentication into their apps, websites, and services.

With Passport, your login key is securely bound to hardware within your device, so the only way a hacker can steal your identity is to actually steal your device. Thus, when used in conjunction with Windows Hello, a hacker would have to not only steal your device, but also somehow bypass the face, iris, or fingerprint scanner, which is challenging.

If your device has a fingerprint reader, you can use Windows Hello to unlock that device. Many, but not all, new Windows devices now can use Windows Hello.

Microsoft says Windows Hello works "without a password being stored on your device or in a network server" at all. The feature also comes with enterprise-grade security that meets the requirements of some of the strictest regulations. The company is hoping that not only government, but also financial, health care, and other industries will use Windows Hello to enhance their overall security.

Microsoft claims Windows Hello has less than 1-in-100,000 false accept rate, proving it can be a trusted technology for recognising and authenticating you, whether you're at work in an enterprise situation or at home as a consumer.