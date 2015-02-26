Scared of trusting the cloud with your life? WD's EX2100 and EX4100 NAS bays could be the answer

Western Digital believes that by 2016 every household in Britain will require 3.3TB of storage on average for all the digital content we've accumulated. And should you attempt to entrust that to online cloud services, the monthly subscription fees could be hefty. Indeed, only business accounts with the major cloud services can handle that much data.

That's why a home solution is a decent alternative and the company is the leader in the market with its consumer My Cloud network storage drives. They act as a cloud service that can be accessed from anywhere, through a browser or iOS or Android app, but they physically live on your home network. But what if they aren't fast or capable enough for an ever increasing need to access content quickly and securely?

WD has launched two new Linux-based prosumer two and four-bay NAS drives that it believes are the ideal step-up solutions for those with ever increasing demands for their digital life.

Designed for photographers, videographers, graphic designers and other creative professional, the expert series drives, My Cloud EX2100 and My Cloud EX4100, each features storage capacity of up to 12TB and 24TB respectively.

They run on dual-core Marvell Armada 385 and 388 processors and feature 1GB and 2GB of RAM respectively. WD claims that they have the fastest read/write speeds of their class and other features include instant back-up to ElephantDrive, Amazon S3 and Dropbox, with the latter controllable through a dedicated on-board app.

There is a one-touch USB 3.0 copy button on both boxes and can also act as streaming media servers with DLNA certification and Twonky software installed.

Both bays come with WD Red hard drives pre-installed although you can also purchase them empty if you want to add your own HDDs.

Prices start at £239 for the two-bay EX2100 without drives, £359 for the four-bay EX4100, up to £709 for the 12TB two-bay solution, £1,399 for the 24TB for the four-bay device.

Western Digital also announced two new NAS drives for business use, the DL2100 and DL4100, which are the company's first Linux solutions for the market.

They have beefier specs and start at £329 for the diskless two-bay unit.