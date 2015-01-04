The Lacie Mirror: Yet another attempt to make the hard drive sexy

Hard drives, we all need them, but damn they can be boring. To combat this tedium, Lacie has teamed up with French industrial designer Pauline Deltour to use Makassar ebony wood and Corning Gorilla Glass to jazz up its latest offering, called the Lacie Mirror.

The specs, for those really actually interested in storage, are a USB 3 flavoured 1TB drive, giving you a transfer rate of up to 5Gb/sec. It is powered through the USB cable, so no power cord is needed.

The drive, announced at CES in Las Vegas this week, weighs about 230g, excluding that wooden stand. Travellers worried about carrying a piece of wood around with them needn't fret, but it does add a certain je ne sais quoi about it all don't you think?

"You have to look twice to discover the LaCie Mirror's true ambition. Covered by mirrored glass, it's first an elegant and functional object, and only on second glance is it revealed to be a slim and high–performance hard drive," says Deltour on her creation.

Travellers will get a soft carrying case for when they are on the go, although given that the drive is encased with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 it's unlikely to scratch.

The Lacie Mirror will cost $280 in the US when it launches.