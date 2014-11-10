  Pi-Top is the world's first 3D printed laptop, build it yourself for £180

The world's first 3D printed laptop has smashed its funding target on Indiegogo. The Pi-Top aims to teach people how to build 3D printed circuits and real hardware by teaching users as they build the laptop itself, and beyond.

The Pi-Top can be 3D printed with the case included as a file for 3D printers to churn out. The kit does also comes with an injection moulded laptop case for those that don't have access to a 3D printer.

The Pi-Top costs £180 and includes a template for the case and Raspberry Pi "brain". It's creators, Oxford University engineering science graduates Ryan Dunwoody and Jess Lozana say they hope it will teach children to become more computer literate.

Dunwoody says: "If something breaks, you can instantly fix it. A lot of parents are buying it for their kids because they see it as a really good way for them to start understanding the technology behind the devices they are using every day."

Once built the laptop will teach owners how to build other hardware with printed circuit boards and 3D printed parts for robots, home sensor automation kits and more.

The Pi-Top is currently available on Indiegogo.

READ: Raspberry Pi gets re-designed as B+ with upgraded connections and lower power consumption