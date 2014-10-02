  Epson EcoTank printers promise to last 2 years before needing an ink change

Epson has announced a new range of EcoTank printers which it claims will go a full 2 years before the ink needs to be changed.

Of course claiming 2 years is tough as it all depends on how much a person uses the printer. But it's a bold claim that certainly promises to take away the worry of ink cartridge changes every other week, surely.

The Epson EcoTank L355 and L555 are able to print 4,000 pages in black and 6,500 pages in colour. This is achieved by using high-capacity ink tanks that can be refilled easily, poured in via drip-free bottles.

The L555 and L355 have print, copy and scanning functions. They also feature Wi-Fi for easy connectivity.

The L555 also works as a fax machine, if you're feeling old fashioned, and has a 30-page Automatic Document Feeder plus LCD screen.

The InkTank system comes with an Epson warrant for one year or 30,000 pages, in case you were worried about adopting this technology. Not that it's new, Epson has been selling it in other areas of its business for years.

The Epson EcoTank L555 is available exclusively at Dixons Carphone for £329 while the L355 is £249. Replacement inkbottles are £8.

