  WD My Passport Wireless drive makes cloud storage both physical and portable

Western Digital has launch a new product for its 10-year-old My Passport line. Called My Passport Wireless, it's a Wi-Fi-enabled storage drive.

You can use the My Passport Wireless to share content wirelessly with another device such as a smartphone or computer. The physial drive basically enables you to connect with multiple devices, then compute, and access your stuff both stored locally and in the cloud. In fact, according to Western Digital, the My Passport Wireless drive can connect all computing and mobile devices to content without having to use messy wires or Internet connection.

“Our new My Passport Wireless drive continues the evolution, resolving a common problem for today’s mobile consumer; too many devices with limited storage and no way to offload their content and free up space on-the-go," explained Western Digital in a press release. "The My Passport Wireless drive broadcasts its own wireless network that allows up to eight devices to connect at the same time and access any content stored on the drive. "

Available now in 500GB, 1TB or 2TB models, the wireless drive features Wireless N with MIMO technology, the ability to stream up to four HD videos simultaneously, a built-in rechargeable battery that provides up to six hours of continuous streaming, and compatability with the WD My Cloud mobile app for iOS and Android (which provides access to other cloud storage services like Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive).

And finally, the My Passport Wireless offers an integrated SD card slot and even supports USB 3.0. That means you will be able to easily upload pics and transfer large amounts of data, fast. You can get all these specifications and features starting today. The initial price is £109 for the 500GB version, while the 1TB and 2TB versions cost £129 and £199, respectively.

The My Passport Wireless drive is currently available at select UK retailers and at Western Digital's online store.