Wacom's Bamboo Paper app isn't iPad-only anymore, arrives for Android and Windows 8

You can now download Wacom's Bamboo Paper app from the Google Play Store, Amazon App Store, and Windows Store.

There are countless apps out there that'll let you sketch and take notes, but it's not often that a giant in the graphics tablet space launches a dedicated app for such tasks. Well, technically, Wacom's new app was previously available to anyone with an iPad. But now the company has launched Bamboo Paper for Android, Kindle Fire, and Windows 8 devices.

The app notably makes use of a standard abstract language for drawing and handwriting called Wacom Ink Layer Language, otherwise known as WILL. It is capabale of reading and recording strokes in a consistent format - whether the input is coming from a stylus, digital pen, or your finger.

That means you can use Bamboo Paper to write notes or doodle pictures or scribble directions on any device, with precise accuracy and touch sensitivity. It'll also allow you to share and edit yout work across platforms and devices.

READ: Wacom's WILL standard language will let you share doodles

Although Android device owners have plenty of alternative choice to choose from, just as iPad owners do, Surface Pro owners should be excited about this new offering. They are currently limited to only a few note-taking apps, such as OneNote.

Also, Bamboo Paper is a free download. So it won't cost you anything to install and try, except maybe time.

