  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news

Raspberry Pi gets re-designed as B+ with upgraded connections and lower power consumption

|
  Raspberry Pi gets re-designed as B+ with upgraded connections and lower power consumption
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

The all-in-one mini computer, Raspberry Pi, has been updated thanks to a re-designed model called B+.

The B+ will consume less power than the Raspberry Pi thanks to its ability to use more peripherals without the need for a dedicated power source. It also has more connectors to link to other devices. This is, presumably, a move to make it more mobile and smart home friendly.

The B+ will still come with the same Broadcom chip and 512MB of RAM. The analogue and composite video connector has been ditched for a four-pole connector while the SD reader is now a micro-SD unit.

The better power management allows four USB devices to be connected at once without mains power or an external hub.

The B+ will still cost a super affordable $35 which is about £20.

"We've been blown away by the projects that have been made possible through the original B boards and, with its new features, the B+ has massive potential to push the boundaries and drive further innovation," said Pi co-creator Eben Upton.

"The new Raspberry Pi B+ marks the first major re-design of what has been one of the stand-out tech products in the last few years,” added Claire Doyle, global head of Raspberry Pi at distributor element14.

"We’ve already seen the board drive some amazing designs, but the B+ model opens up the opportunity to make even bigger and better projects. It is also the board that can open up a whole new area of learning for young people."

READ: Raspberry Pi mobile phone built, dubbed PiPhone

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments