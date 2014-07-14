  Raspberry Pi gets re-designed as B+ with upgraded connections and lower power consumption

The all-in-one mini computer, Raspberry Pi, has been updated thanks to a re-designed model called B+.

The B+ will consume less power than the Raspberry Pi thanks to its ability to use more peripherals without the need for a dedicated power source. It also has more connectors to link to other devices. This is, presumably, a move to make it more mobile and smart home friendly.

The B+ will still come with the same Broadcom chip and 512MB of RAM. The analogue and composite video connector has been ditched for a four-pole connector while the SD reader is now a micro-SD unit.

The better power management allows four USB devices to be connected at once without mains power or an external hub.

The B+ will still cost a super affordable $35 which is about £20.

"We've been blown away by the projects that have been made possible through the original B boards and, with its new features, the B+ has massive potential to push the boundaries and drive further innovation," said Pi co-creator Eben Upton.

"The new Raspberry Pi B+ marks the first major re-design of what has been one of the stand-out tech products in the last few years,” added Claire Doyle, global head of Raspberry Pi at distributor element14.

"We’ve already seen the board drive some amazing designs, but the B+ model opens up the opportunity to make even bigger and better projects. It is also the board that can open up a whole new area of learning for young people."

READ: Raspberry Pi mobile phone built, dubbed PiPhone