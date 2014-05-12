Archos ArcBook 10.1-inch Android netbook to launch in June for $170

France-based Archos has unveiled a new Android netbook called the Archos ArcBook. It's essentially a touchscreen tablet with a keyboard and trackpad as well as a very wallet-friendly price tag.

The ArcBook features a 10.1-inch touchscreen display with a 1,024x600-pixel resolution, 8 GB of flash memory, 1.2 GHz Dual-Core ARM Cortex, two USB 2.0 ports, one MicroSD slot up to 64 GB, a full keyboard with integrated Android shortcuts keys, a Lithium Polymer battery 8000 mAh battery that supplies about 10 hours of juice, one camera on the front, and support for Wi-Fi only.

On the software side of things, the ArcBook runs Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and comes with Office suite Pro 6. It also allows access to all Google services like the Google Play Store, Google Chrome browser, YouTube, Gmail, and more. Archos further claimed to offer 15 GB of free Google Drive cloud storage, though it's not clear if that allotment is on top of the 15 GB of storage that Google already provides at no cost.

You can expect the Archos ArcBook to land in June for $169.99. No word yet on where it'll be available, but Pocket-lint has contacted Archos for more information and will update if we hear back. Check out the gallery below for more photos in the meantime.