  Finally a tiny laptop charger, the Dart will even juice-up your phone at the same time

Laptop chargers haven't changed in many years, remaining bulky and heavy. The Dart charger is here to change that thanks to a group of MIT graduates.

Dart is a compact charger that will power a 65 watt laptop and even has a USB port to charge a mobile at the same time. All that and it's small enough to fit in a pocket.

Dart was created by a team of MIT graduates called FinSix who have managed to increase the switching frequency of this charger. This is a patented technology called Very High Frequency Power Conversion. That tough achievement - bring 1000 times faster at switching than conventional laptop charger - means it can both be smaller and remain efficient at charging. That doesn’t mean it'll charge any faster than a normal charger though.

While the Dart will work with most laptops there are some larger units that are beyond it. Apple's MacBook Pro 15-inch, 17-inch and 15-inch retina models aren't compatible. So it's aimed at the more mobile laptops like MacBook Airs and Ultrabooks then.

The Dart is currently on Kickstarter where it has already smashed its goal. To pick one up early anyone can back the project now from $89. That Dart will come with a 6-foot cable and is in Blue, Magenta, Silver, Gunmetal or Orange.

