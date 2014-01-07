  Gigabyte Brix Pro Steam Machine announced at CES 2014

Gigabyte was one of Valve's early leaked partners in the Steam Machine building army. Now, at CES 2014, Gigabyte has revealed its Brix Pro machine.

The cube-shaped box houses a quad-core 3.2GHz Intel Core i7-4770R processor with an Intel Iris Pro 5200 chipset for graphics and 8GB of RAM (expandable to 16GB) for grunt. The Brix Pro will also come with a 1TB HDD for plenty of Steam games stored, along with USB 3.0, HDMI, Bluetooth 4.0, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi for connectivity.

So despite its size the Brix Pro still offers plenty of power. The box itself is just 4.5-inches x 4.3-inches at the base and stands only 2.4-inches tall.

The Brix Pro will come in black or red. There's no word on pricing or release date yet.