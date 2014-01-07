  Brand new Vimeo player is 50 per cent faster, uses HTML5 and adds new creator tools

Vimeo has gone back to the drawing board and redesigned its video player from scratch to create a future-proof platform. The result is a faster and more accessible Vimeo.

The new Vimeo player is an impressive 50 per cent faster than it was before, meaning quicker load and click-to-play times. It also uses HTML5 making it more accessible whether you’re on a PC, tablet or smartphone. It will even respond dynamically to your platform as it resizes itself to fit your screen.

For professional users it’s easier to sell as Vimeo On Demand content embedded off Vimeo.com can sell directly from the player. Creators can also add closed captioning and translated subtitles to videos. Voiceover compatibility and screen readers capabilities are also available to further increase accessibility.

Finally, the new Vimeo player has improved sharing with tools that allow users to email, embed and post to social networks all from one place.

The new Vimeo player is live today.