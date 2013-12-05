  1. Home
MSI GT60 is the world’s first 3K gaming notebook

|
Gaming that makes your eyes water and brain melt has been beyond the abilities of laptops until now. The MSI GT60 aims to do exactly that with the world’s highest resolution notebook screen at 2880 x 1620, or 3K.

The GT60 isn’t just about resolution though as it should also be rich in colour and bright, thanks to the 15.6-inch WQHD display.

The Windows 8 notebook is powered by an Intel Core i7 at 2.4GHz and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 780M, 16GB DDR3L 1600MHz RAM, 128GB SSD plus 1TB HDD, and a 9 cell battery - weighing in at 3.5kg.

There is also a workstation version of the GT60 which is capable of outputting to three external displays, has a Blu-ray burner drive and Nvidia Quadro K3100M GPU.

The MSI GT60 notebook is on sale now for $2,200 (£1,350) and the GT60 workstation costs $2800.

