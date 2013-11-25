  1. Home
Western Digital 'Black2' drive combines 120GB SSD and 1TB spinning disk into one

Western Digital is out with a new hybrid storage solution that combines an old-school 5400rpm spinning disk with an SSD into one enclosure, dubbed the WD Black2. It combines a 120GB SSD and a 1TB 5400rpm hard drive into one 2.5-inch 9.5mm solution, for space conscious users who can't have separate SSD and HDDs in the same unit. 

The Black2 isn't cheap by any means, starting at $299, considerably more than if you were to just buy the two drives outright, but you understand what you're paying for. The Black2 supports Windows XP and up, but OS X support isn't found. This could really come in handy inside of a laptop where you can't install two drives. 

The thought behind having both an SSD and spinning disk is a simple one. Since SSD space is more limited, but faster, users usually put their OS installation on it for faster boot times. The odd ball files like pictures, music, and miscellaneous applications go on the spinning disk where speed isn't too essential. 

Western Digital has begun shipping the drive, available on its website. 

