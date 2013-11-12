  Meet Gigabyte P35K Ultrablade: The world’s lightest 15-inch gaming laptop

In the face of gaming tablets and phones it’s clear that mobile button bashing is popular. So Gigabyte has built its latest laptop for the people. The 15.6-inch P35K Ultrablade is the world’s lightest 15-inch gaming laptop.

How light is lightest when it comes to the rare category of 15-inch gaming laptops? 2.16kg, to be exact. And rather impressively that’s just 21mm thin despite packing some capable gaming specs.

Inside you’ll find a fourth-gen Intel Core i& processor backed by Nvidia GeForce GTX 765M GDDR5 2GB graphics clocked at P17,800 on 3D Mark Vantage. Despite the size this Tardis-like laptop manages to offer up to 3TB of storage and a DVD playing swappable 9.5mm DVD/HDD or SSD drive bay. It also has a 1080p IPS display, backlit keyboard, two USB 3.0 ports and an SD card reader.

Little extras for gamers are nice, such as the ability to shut off the Windows key using LockWin Key function while gaming to avoid any mistaken jumps out of the experience while battering the keyboard.

The Gigabyte P35K Ultrablade is available now and starts at £1,200.