  Be Inspired: 5 inspiring Windows desktop apps

There are hundreds of apps available in the Windows app store, knowing where to start your downloading marathon could be prove to be a bit of a mind boggle.

We have found five Windows desktop apps that inspire us. Whether it’s to find a great recipe, connect with friends and family all over the world, or get us out for a run.

It’s easy to lose touch with friends and family, even when they live round the corner, so it’s even easier when they live thousands of miles away.

Skype allows you to video call, voice call and send instant messages to friends and family from all over the world, and (drum roll) as well as being free to download, video and voice calls from Skype-Skype are also free.

Once you are all signed in, you can take calls at any time and exchange instant messages with all your Skype, Messenger and Outlook.com contacts.

You can share photos of where you have been, videos of little ones and files of any size over Skype, plus video messages can be sent whether your friends or family are on or offline.

It’s a great app for making sure you don’t lose touch with friends or loved ones, and keeps you up to speed on all their news.

Finding the time to keep fit can sometimes be a big ask, but the social fitness network app Endomondo can give you a hand in staying motivated.

The desktop app runs as a companion to the Endomondo phone app which tracks your running, cycling, walking and other distance based sports you fancy yourself at.

Endomondo for desktop will give you an overview of your training, from a calendar with a list of your workouts, to a summary of your total workout statistics, showing you how well, or not so well, you are doing.

It will give you a news feed with what your friends on Endomondo have been up to, plus your profile and workouts to see how you are comparing to Joe Bloggs who is out running and has so far tracked 4.95 miles in 39m09s.

You will also have access to personal bests on different distances, plus a workout map and stats for each workout you do.

Perfect for making sure you stay motivated to get better and fitter.

Some of us are much better at knocking up the perfect dinner party dish than others, but that isn’t to say you can’t improve.

You might just need a bit of inspiration or you may need a decent recipe that’s guaranteed not to poison your friends, either way Cookbook lets you browse over 300,000.

You can search by category such as starter, main course and desserts, and the recipes come from nine sources including BigOven, Marmiton and aufeminin so you’ll have plenty of choice.

Each day the app will suggest several new recipes and you can collect them all in a personal recipe book.

The app lets you see the recipe details including preparation time, cooking time, ingredients and method, plus there is a stage-by-stage mode so you’ll never lose where you are.

Forget that Nigella, you’ll be writing your own cookbook before you know it!

Doing the same thing and sticking to a routine week-in and week-out is the easy option. Finding new events to go to and stepping out of your comfort zone normally either takes too much planning or is highly unappealing.

However, the Spondle app makes it much easier. It will let you search free events and find out what is happening in your local area.

Anyone can add events if they visit spondle.com so you might be looking for something to go to, or wanting to tell people about an amazing event you’re hosting.

The event categories include theatre, gigs, festivals, movies. exhibitions, comedy, dating, concerts and attractions. There are also educational, sports and kids categories so you should be able to find something for everyone.

All you have to know is your postcode and there will be no stopping the new and improved, spontaneous you.

Most of us love taking photos, whether you the final image is any good or not is a different story.

It doesn’t matter if you are snapping your mates, or your amazing garden, downloading the Adobe Photoshop Express app will come in handy.

The app will let you crop, straighten, rotate and flip your photos, as well as remove the dreaded red-eye so your friends look less like the devil.

You’ll also be able to Auto-fix images with one touch, correcting brightness, exposure and shadows, plus there are 15 one-touch filters to make your images a bit more exciting.

Slider controls for exposure, contrast, clarity, vibrancy and others will let you adjust the colour and you can upload all your photos to the Adobe Rebel and sync them across your devices.

Have a play and see what you can turn your pictures into, you might surprise yourself.

You’ll find everything from social media to news apps in the Windows app store so whatever you think of that tickles your fancy, have a look and see what there is that might help you out.

