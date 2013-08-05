  1. Home
MSI GS70 unveiled - "world's thinnest and lightest" 17-inch gaming laptop

MSI Computer Corp has introduced the GS70, a 17-inch gaming laptop that's both lightweight and powerful.

At 5.7 lbs. and 1-inch thick, the GS70 impressively packs a 17.3-inch Full HD anti-reflective display at a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also has a fourth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 765M graphics and a SteelSeries full-colour backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting keys.

MSI called its GS70 the "world’s thinnest and lightest 17-inch portable gaming powerhouse", and it's specifically designed to tackle the most demanding games with "the portability required to take battles on the road". The GS70 has dual-fan set-up laptop, for instance, which pulls heat from the topside of the laptop and dispels heat at a 45-degree upward angle, guaranteeing a cool gaming experience.

Available in two configurations starting at $1,799.99, the GS70 also sports a brushed-aluminum chassis, 16GB of DDR3L memory, four USB 3.0 ports, three audio jacks and a 720p HD webcam.

Read: MSI GT70 Dragon Edition 2 first play: pictures and hands-on

Check out Pocket-lint's recent hands-on with the GT70 Dragon Edition 2 if you want to see what else MSI has to offer in terms of gaming laptops. While just as powerful as the GS70, the GT70 is quite a bit heftier in the size department.

Another Pocket-lint review worth checking out is the Razor Blade Pro. It's a 6.6lb gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch 1080p LED display. MSI offers better RAM and storage with the GS70, as well as a cheaper price tag, but the Razor Blade Pro uniquely provides gamers with a touchscreen trackpad.

