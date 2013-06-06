  Windows 8.1 Start button revealed at Computex 2013 in new video

Microsoft gave a live demonstration of Windows 8.1 on Wednesday, including briefly showing off the newly returned Start button, but a new video has surfaced with the company providing a more-detailed look.

Microsoft officially showed the Start button in action during its Windows 8.1 demonstration at Computex 2013, and NetworkWorld apparently captured everything on camera.

In the video below, Microsoft shows how the Start button switches between desktop and the Start screen. The Washington-based company also gave a good look at the All Apps view when the Start button is activated, as well as new support for Start Screen desktop wallpapers.

Technology blogger Paul Thurrott in May first published leaked screenshots of the new Start button in Windows 8.1. Microsoft has since confirmed the software's preview release date for 26 June, following the Build developer conference in San Francisco.