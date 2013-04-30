  Chromebook march continues, Acer and Asus reportedly planning new devices

Google plans to promote its Chrome OS aggressively, as Acer and Asus launch new Chromebooks in the second half of 2013, according to Digitimes' supply chain sources.

Both companies remain optimistic about Chrome OS's long-term future, according to the report. Chrome OS has been chugging along at a mild pace, but has never had a big enough push from the folks at Mountain View, like its mobile Android OS has. Acer was reportedly shipping between 150,000 and 200,000 units a month until January 2013, when sales took a bit of a dive.

Acer's new Chrome OS laptop is said to be an 11.6-inch device targeting students looking to write papers and access the internet on the cheap. It will be made available in July, though no pricing has been mentioned.

As for Asus, its new Chromebook is still a bit light on details, but will come in Q3 or Q4, according to the trade publication. HP and Lenovo, both newer in the Chrome OS space, are also said to be considering new devices in the near future.

The Digitimes report also mentions "Androidbooks" to "heap strong pressure on Microsoft", which may be pointing to Intel's upcoming Android-powered laptops that will be made available in the near future.

Perhaps we'll hear about new Chrome OS features at Google I/O 2013 in mid-May.