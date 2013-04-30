  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news

Chromebook march continues, Acer and Asus reportedly planning new devices

|
  Chromebook march continues, Acer and Asus reportedly planning new devices
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared

Google plans to promote its Chrome OS aggressively, as Acer and Asus launch new Chromebooks in the second half of 2013, according to Digitimes' supply chain sources.

Both companies remain optimistic about Chrome OS's long-term future, according to the report. Chrome OS has been chugging along at a mild pace, but has never had a big enough push from the folks at Mountain View, like its mobile Android OS has. Acer was reportedly shipping between 150,000 and 200,000 units a month until January 2013, when sales took a bit of a dive. 

Acer's new Chrome OS laptop is said to be an 11.6-inch device targeting students looking to write papers and access the internet on the cheap. It will be made available in July, though no pricing has been mentioned.

As for Asus, its new Chromebook is still a bit light on details, but will come in Q3 or Q4, according to the trade publication. HP and Lenovo, both newer in the Chrome OS space, are also said to be considering new devices in the near future.

The Digitimes report also mentions "Androidbooks" to "heap strong pressure on Microsoft", which may be pointing to Intel's upcoming Android-powered laptops that will be made available in the near future.

Perhaps we'll hear about new Chrome OS features at Google I/O 2013 in mid-May.

PopularIn Laptops
Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 initial review: A premium Chromebook without the big price tag
New MacBook Air specs, news and rumours: Will we get more new Macs this year?
Next Windows 10 major update will arrive in October with obvious name
Here are all the new Chromebook laptops Lenovo unveiled at IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga Book 2 initial review: The keyless laptop returns... and it's crazier than ever
Lenovo’s new Yoga laptops focus on sound and vision, Dolby Vision
Comments