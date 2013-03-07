Gigabyte announces pricing for its S1185 Padbook, spec bump for U2442 Ultabook

Gigabyte has announced new additions to its tablet line-up and revealed pricing information for products shown off at CES 2013.

Announced at the tradeshow, the 11.6-inch Padbook S1185 takes a ASUS Transformer Pad approach, offering a large display that can be docked into a keyboard base. With a 16:9 aspect ratio it runs Windows 8 or Windows 8 Pro, rather than a more-limited Windows RT interface.

Specs for the S1185 includes an Intel Core i5 dual-core processor, 8GB or RAM, USB 3 ports, SD card reader, 5-megapixel rear and 1.3-megapixel front cameras, 64, 128, and 256GB mSATA SSD-based storage options, and Wi-Fi.

There isn't much to the Gigabyte's keyboard stand for the S1185. It looks to offer just a standard keyboard, devoid of any extra ports or battery. The company now says it will be available for £870.00 at the end of May.

Additionally, Gigabyte has introduced its new 14-inch U2442T Ultrabook that packs a third-gen Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GT 730M graphics, multi-touch display, 256GB mSATA SSD and 1TB HDD. The company has included a light-sensing backlit keyboard and dual air vent design that is said to keep heat and noise to a minimum.

The U2442T will be available in April for £1,021, offering higher hard-drive capacity than the U2442 version announced at CES, and available now for £920.00.

At CES 2013, Gigabyte also introduced its Premium gaming notebook dubbed the P2742G, offering a 17.3-inch Full HD display powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 660M GDDR5 2GB graphics processor and up-to 24GB of DDR3 memory. Capacity in the notebook can reach up to 2TB with the two bays for storage and supports RAID zero.