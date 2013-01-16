Gigabyte debuts Windows 8 tablet, 17-inch gaming laptop and more

Gigabyte has announced its 2013 line of products, including an 11-inch tablet, 10-inch slate, 14-inch ultrabook, and 17-inch gaming notebook, all running Windows 8.

The 11.6-inch S1185 tablet features a touch-enabled Full HD IPS display, third-gen Intel processor, VGA and HDMI port, and a magnetically attached keyboard kit for easy typing. An 11.6-inch tablet is an interesting angle, as most consumers are used to the 10-inch form-factor, not to be left out by the company.

The 10-inch S1082 Slate features an Intel dual-core processor, 500GB of HDD storage or SSD option, though the company doesn't say how much space it features. HDMI, LAN and VGA ports are also loaded with a built-in 3.5G antenna and keyboard/case for easy notebook capabilities on the go.

Gigabyte will offer two Ultrabook models: the U2142 and U2442. Both models feature a swivel that can convert the gadget into a tablet or Ultrabook, all while offering the full-set of Windows 8. Specs for the 1.93kg U2142 base model include a third-gen Intel processor, full I/O ports, and up-to a 256GB mSATA SSD and an additional 1TB of HDD.

The 1.59kg U2442 model features a 2.5GHz Core i5-3210M processor, Nvidia GeForce GT 730M / GT 650M graphics, dual air vent for minimal noise, automatic backlit keyboard, and 128GB mSATA SSD and 750GB or 1TB HDD. Other specs include USB 2.0, USB 3.0, HDMI and VGA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4, Ethernet, and SD card reader.

Lastly, Gigabyte is offering the a "Premium" gaming notebook dubbed the P2742G, offering a 17.3-inch Full HD display powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 660M GDDR5 2GB graphics processor, and up-to 24GB of DDR3 memory. Capacity in the notebook can reach up to 2TB with the two bays for storage and supports RAID 0. It ships in both orange and black, with a Blu-ray drive, Ethernet port, and 5200mAh battery.

Gigabyte has yet to detail information on shipping and pricing. We'll let you know when we hear more.