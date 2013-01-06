  Vizio 2013 line-up includes touchsceen Windows 8 quad-core laptops, all-in-ones

Vizio has introduced its 2013 line of PCs at CES in Las Vegas, all of which come standard with touchscreens and quad-core processors. The laptops and all-in-one desktops feature a new set of specs over Vizio's 2012 line and are set to ship in mid-February.

The laptops Vizio announced, dubbed the 14 and 15-inch Thin and Light, offer customers a choice between an Intel Core i7 processor or AMD A10 chip.

Taking an interesting approach, the laptops have a touchscreen with a full 1080p resolution on the 15-inch version, while the 14-inch features a 1,600 x 900 resolution. Vizio has included Windows 8 Microsoft Signature edition, which rids it of any manufacturer bloatware to give the full experience the folks in Redmond intended.

The desktops Vizio has announced include 24 and 27-inch models, dubbed the All-in-One Touch. Vizio has yet to detail specifics, but does say the 27-inch model will have the choice of an AMD or Intel chipset.

Like the rest of its line, Vizio's All-in-One desktops feature a 1080p display with touch and Microsoft Signature Edition.

Vizio has also announced the first Windows 8 AMD tablet at CES 2013 in Las Vegas. You can keep up with all the news on our dedicated CES 2013 page.