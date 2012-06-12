  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news

Seagate Backup Plus stores all your Facebook pics on an external hard drive

|
  Seagate Backup Plus stores all your Facebook pics on an external hard drive
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today

Seagate Backup Plus will backup any photo and video album from Facebook and Flickr to a remote hard drive.

Shudder at the thought, but one day you might decide your social networking days are over and leave the likes of Facebook and Flickr. Perhaps you already want to but fear losing all your digital photos and videos. 

Seagate Backup Plus external hard drive is compatible with both PCs and Macs. Hook it up to your computer and you’ll be able to create duplicates for all the photos and videos you have uploaded to Facebook and Flickr. They will still be visible on the social networks; you’ll just have additional copies.

You’ll also be able to upload any new photos you have backed up on the Seagate Backup Plus hard drive to Facebook and Flickr by clicking the "Share" option on the Seagate Dashboard that will appear on your computer screen.

Seagate Backup Plus is available now from a range of retailers including Amazon, Currys, Dixons, Maplin and PC World. Prices range according to how much storage you require, with a 500GB variant costing £69.90 and a 3TB setting you back £134.90.

Are you thinking of buying a Seagate Backup Plus hard drive? Let us know.

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments