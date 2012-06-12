  Seagate Backup Plus stores all your Facebook pics on an external hard drive

Seagate Backup Plus will backup any photo and video album from Facebook and Flickr to a remote hard drive.

Shudder at the thought, but one day you might decide your social networking days are over and leave the likes of Facebook and Flickr. Perhaps you already want to but fear losing all your digital photos and videos.

Seagate Backup Plus external hard drive is compatible with both PCs and Macs. Hook it up to your computer and you’ll be able to create duplicates for all the photos and videos you have uploaded to Facebook and Flickr. They will still be visible on the social networks; you’ll just have additional copies.

You’ll also be able to upload any new photos you have backed up on the Seagate Backup Plus hard drive to Facebook and Flickr by clicking the "Share" option on the Seagate Dashboard that will appear on your computer screen.

Seagate Backup Plus is available now from a range of retailers including Amazon, Currys, Dixons, Maplin and PC World. Prices range according to how much storage you require, with a 500GB variant costing £69.90 and a 3TB setting you back £134.90.

Are you thinking of buying a Seagate Backup Plus hard drive? Let us know.