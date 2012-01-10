  WD TV adds Netflix and BBC iPlayer

Western Digital has announced that Netflix and BBC iPlayer are now available to users in the UK. Those in Ireland will also get access to Netflix.

The new services join existing rich media content from the likes of Spotify and YouTube in WD's nifty media players.

Netflix launched for UK users on Monday this week and WD have moved swiftly to include it in its system. UK users are eligible for a 30-day trial of the service which has just crossed the Atlantic and offers unlimited movie and TV streaming for £5.99 a month.

Bill Holmes, Netflix VP of business development said: "We're proud to align with WD to include Netflix on the WD TV Live streaming media players and to provide consumers with another great choice for enjoying unlimited films and TV programmes streaming over the Internet".

WD TV Live users in the UK will also get over 400 hours of BBC TV and radio programming, so you'll be able to catch-up with that episode of Sherlock you just missed.

"Over 3 million WD TV media players have been sold worldwide to date, fulfilling consumer demand for a product that integrates quality content from providers like BBC, Netflix and Spotify with consumers’ personal content such as photos, videos and music," said Chris Bull, director of marketing for connected home solutions for WD.

The new features are available now via a firmware update.