Buffalo CloudStation plugs into the cloud

Buffalo is taking its storage options skywards, in partnership with cloud computing specialist Pogoplug, with the launch of the Buffalo CloudStation.

The CloudStation is Buffalo's first cloud based personal storage solution and for anyone with prior knowledge of how Pogoplug works, the platform here works along the same lines.

It is a setup involving a mix of local and wide area storage, with hard-drives combining with the power of the cloud to give you access to your files wherever you have a web connection.

The CloudStation comes in 1TB - 4TB options and is an out of the box, 2-Bay plug and play device where you can access your digital files on the fly using the web-portal. The system is DLNA certified so it can play nicely with your home network and is also Apple-friendly courtesy of its Time Machine compatibility.

Without any other software it is able to display PDF, Excel, Word and PowerPoint documents and you can even view your files on your mobile device using the Pogoplug mobile apps for iOS and Android.

Prices range from £120 - £450 depending on the model and capacity. There's the CloudStation 1TB and 2TB , the CloudStation Duo 2TB and 4TB and the CloudStation Pro Duo 2TB and 4TB.

We'll let you know as soon as we hear anything regarding availability.