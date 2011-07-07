Western Digital My Book Studio takes a bite of the Apple
Western Digital has announced its latest external HDD, the Mac loving My Book Studio - which now comes in a 3TB flavour.
The My Book Studio is formatted for use with Apple Mac computers and Apple Time Machines, and the brushed aluminium look will make it look right at home alongside your Mac keyboard, mouse or TrackPad - although there are no promises that it'll be magical.
WD also claims the aluminium shell will keep the Caviar Green HDD on the inside nice and cool whilst it's doing its thang. Caviar Green HDDs are designed to reduce power consumption and be cool and quiet as well. Connectivity is via Firewire 800/400 and USB 2.0 interfaces.
"WD has updated the design of its My Book Studio drive while providing natural cooling features delivered by the new aluminium enclosure," said WD's Jim Welsh. "The drive will maintain all the features that
are important to the creative community, including high speed Firewire 800 and adding large capacities up to 3TB."
Also available in 1TB and 2TB versions the RRPs for the My Book Studios are £120, £153 and £205. They are available now, direct from WD.
If you're more of a David Mitchell than a Robert Webb, the drives can also be formatted to be used with your Windows PC.
