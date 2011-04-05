  1. Home
Seagate GoFlex Slim hard drive proves it with 9mm thinness

|
  Seagate GoFlex Slim hard drive proves it with 9mm thinness
How thin to do you need your storage to be? That’s the question Seagate is hoping you’ll ask, and it will be able to answer with the launch of a new portable hard drive that is just slightly thicker than a CD jewel case.

The 9mm-thick drive is capable of storing 320GB of memory and will go by the name of the GoFlex Slim.

The 2.5-inch external drive will cost £79,99 and according to Seagate will 38 per cent leaner than the current GoFlex ultra-portable drives the company stocks.

For those looking for specs rather than catwalk model dimensions, the drive will whirr up to speeds of 7200RPM and comes with a USB 3.0 port for faster transfer alongside USB 2.0 connectivity as well.

As to the question of why you'd opt for a super-thin portable hard drive. Why not? It seems.

