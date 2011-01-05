  MSI unveils the world's fastest gaming notebooks

Sandy Bridge is doing the rounds over at CES. And no, that isn't the name of a Vegas hooker spreading the love amongst the gathered tech industry - it's the codename for Intel's second generation Core i processors.

We've already heard about Lenovo's new Sandy Bridge notebooks, and now it's the turn of MSI to reveal its next-gen powered machines, including the "world's fastest gaming notebooks" - the G series.

In this range, we've got the souped-up GT780 (17.3-inch) and GT680 (15.6-inch) models which boast the new Intel Core i7 quad core processor, along with DirectX 11-ready Nvidia GeForce GTX 500 Series and 400 Series graphics cards, up to 16GB of DDR3 RAM, and Dynaudio speakers.

There's also the 15.6-inch GR620 and GE620 machines for the more casual PC-gamer which also pack the new i7 as well as Nvidia GeForce GT Series discrete graphics cards.



The GT680 will be available Stateside in late January, with prices starting from $1,499.99. The GT780 is due to ship in Q2 2011, although there are no price details yet.

The F series notebooks are "the ultimate blend of chic design and powerful performance". The 17.6-inch FX720 and FR720 models, and 15.6-inch FX620 and FR620 ones pack the Intel Core i7 processor, and the 14-inch FX420 is powered by the Intel Core i5.

They also have GMA3000 display chips, Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 and Intel Hyper-Threading technology, and they include discrete graphics modes, which support DirectX 11's high performance Nvidia GeForce GT 500 Series discrete graphics card with 1GB DDR3 of display memory.

Priced from $699.99, the F series will hit in Q1 2011.

MSI has also used CES as the launch pad for two new AiO machines, as was expected.

The Wind Top AE2210 and AE2410 were both uncovered, both packing Sandy Bridge CPUs, Super Charger tech (meaning that you can USB-charge your gadgets with the PCs turned off) and USB 3.0 ports. They both have Full 1080p HD displays and discrete graphics cards to take care of the action.

The new AIOs are scheduled to hit shops in Q1 2011, with the 21.5-inch AE2210 starting at $799.99 and the 23.6-inch AE2410 starting at $899.99.

Be sure to check our CES 2011 home page for al the news, views and opinion from the Vegas expo.