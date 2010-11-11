Medion Erazer shoots for serious gamers with a budget

Medion is hoping to burst into the mainstream market with the release of a new high-end gaming PCs and laptop range.

And Pocket-lint was treated to a quick hands-on with the pick of the bunch - the Medion Erazer X6811.

The X6811 is a 15.6-inch laptop that packs quite a punch for its sub-£1000 price-tag. It's powered by an Intel Core i5-460M processor, and your gaming requirements will be taken care of by the Nvidia GeForce GTX460M graphics card with a hefty 1.5GB of memory.

There's also 4GB of DDR3 RAM, and a 640GB hard disk drive to handle all of your media and saved games. If that's not enough, there's room on board for another HDD, or you may want to use that space to put in a meatier sub-woofer.

Speaking of sound, the machine boasts Dolby Home Theatre v3 certified high definition audio and has two speakers as well as the subwoofer.

It's not a full HD display (it's 1366 x 768) and there's no Blu-ray, but there is a DVD-RW on board, as well as USB 3.0, eSATA, Bluetooth 2.1 and a built-in 3-megapixel camera with microphone.

Available directly from Medion this month (and with major retail partnerships to be confirmed) the Medion Erazer X6811 will cost £949, which we think is pretty darn good value for the spec.

Also in the range is a 17-inch laptop, the X7811, which has ATI Mobility Radeon graphics instead of the Nvidia option, but comes in £50 cheaper than the X6811; and two gaming desktops - the X7361 D and the X7321 D, which are also both ATI graphics machines and are priced at £1199 and £899 respectively.

The whole range is due out in November. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint, where we'll be bringing you a full review of the X6811 in the near future.