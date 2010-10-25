Verbatim Store 'n' Go Netbook USB drive - tiny but massive

Designed specifically to complement the small form factor of the modern netbook, the Verbatim Store 'n' Go USB drive is tiny. It's barely bigger than the USB connector itself, with the storage section jutting out a mere 5mm when plugged in.

The entire thing only measures 17.15 x 14.85 x 7.7mm, and because it is so small, it can even be left in a netbook on a semi-permanent basis, offering an expansion over the computer's internal HDD capacity. And, as it comes in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB sizes, that can be quite a substantial increase.

Verbatim is keen to stress that, although it's called Store 'n' Go Netbook, the memory stick can be used in any USB device, including tablet PCs, plus it is compatible with both PC and Mac operating systems.

Full prices are yet to be confirmed, but the 8GB version costs £14.99, and all three are available in the shops now.

