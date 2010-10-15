  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news

Lesance GSN801GAW: With gaming in mind

|
  Lesance GSN801GAW: With gaming in mind
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy todayBy Mike Lowe

Whaddya mean you've never heard of PC-Koubou or Lesance?

Okay, we admit that we hadn't either until we stumbled across the details of this high-tech, and big-screened gaming laptop.

And it really is a bit of a beast.

The Lesance GSN801GAW has an Intel Core i7 940XM Extreme Edition 4-core CPU with 8GB of DDR3 1333 SAM. There's a 160GB of SSD (MLC) X25-M installed in RAID 0 for the OS, which should mean quick boot times and smooth navigation and a 500GB HDD for all of your files.

GPU is an option of either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 480M with 2GB of VRAM or two Mobility Radeon HD5870s in CrossFire.

There's also a Blu-Ray burner and, of course, the full HD 18.4-inch display.

And all this for a mere 430,000 yen - just over £3300 in the Queen's.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Dell is holding a huge 'Black Friday in July' sale right now
  2. Imagine a Raspberry Pi with 4K video and hexa-core processor, the Renegade Elite is exactly that
  3. MacOS 10.14 Mojave features, release date and everything you need to know
  4. How to get the MacOS Mojave public beta running on your Mac
  5. EE rolls out ultrafast 300Mbps Fibre Max home broadband
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 1000 details leak, designed for Windows 10 laptops
  2. How to make Apple repair your faulty MacBook keyboard for free
  3. Intel vs AMD: how do they compare?
  4. The best Chromebook 2018: Our pick of the top Chrome OS laptops
  5. Dell XPS 13 review: The best ultraportable ever?
Comments