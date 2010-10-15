  Lesance GSN801GAW: With gaming in mind

Whaddya mean you've never heard of PC-Koubou or Lesance?

Okay, we admit that we hadn't either until we stumbled across the details of this high-tech, and big-screened gaming laptop.

And it really is a bit of a beast.

The Lesance GSN801GAW has an Intel Core i7 940XM Extreme Edition 4-core CPU with 8GB of DDR3 1333 SAM. There's a 160GB of SSD (MLC) X25-M installed in RAID 0 for the OS, which should mean quick boot times and smooth navigation and a 500GB HDD for all of your files.

GPU is an option of either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 480M with 2GB of VRAM or two Mobility Radeon HD5870s in CrossFire.

There's also a Blu-Ray burner and, of course, the full HD 18.4-inch display.

And all this for a mere 430,000 yen - just over £3300 in the Queen's.