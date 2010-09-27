Origin EON 17: A Goliath gaming notebook

If you're after an absolute monster of a high-end gaming notebook, and money is no object, then you may want to consider the Origin EON 17, which has just been announced over in the US.

Prices for the highly customisable notebook start at $2499 - and that's just for the basic option.

But if you're gonna go for this beast, then you may as well go the whole hog.

For $13,086 you can get yourself a full 1080p, 17.3-inch notebook, with a six-core i7 980X processor and dual 2GB GDDR5 Nvidia GeForce GTX 480M graphics.

You'll also get 24GB of triple channel DDR3 memory, three 512GB Kingston V+ series solid state drives (you can have up to 2TB if you go for the HDD options) and a 6x BD-R Blu-ray Burner with Power DVD 10 Ultra.

Connectivity will be taken care by the Intel Centrino Ultimate-N 6300 Wireless dual-band module and Bluetooth 2.1.

Port wise, you're looking at 2 USB 3.0 options (and 3 USB 2.0 ones), as well as HDMI v1.4 in and out, and a 9-in-1 card reader.

There's also a 3-megapixel web cam and a fingerprint reader on board, as well as a HDTV tuner.

If you think you're man enough get yourself over to OriginPC and create your custom order.

Shipping is expected to start in late October.