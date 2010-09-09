LaCie feels the need for speed with USB 3.0 Rikiki and Miniums HDDs
LaCie, the digital storage specialist, has announced its latest external hard drives, bringing USB 3.0 to the table.
The LaCie Rikiki and the LaCie Minimus are both made out of a sturdy brushed aluminium and, with USB 3.0 you'll be looking at transfer speeds of around 5GB per second.
"The Minimus and Rikiki USB 3.0 offer our customers easy and affordable options to access the super speeds of USB 3.0," said Philippe Rault, LaCie consumer product manager.
"Since these products offer backward compatibility with USB 2.0, they will work on any PC or Mac with no worry."
The LaCie Rikiki USB 3.0 is available in 500GB and 1TB capacities, with prices starting from £89 and the LaCie Minimus comes in either 1TB or 2TB from £109.00.
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
- Dell XPS 13 (2018) review: The best ultraportable ever?
- Lenovo Yoga 920 review: Design delight with mighty battery life
- 'Entry-level' MacBook to begin production in June, says report
Comments