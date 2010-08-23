MSI FX600 THX-certified multimedia laptop

This is the MSI FX600. It's a standard model and you'll get an Intel Core i3-330M, 2.13GHz CPU with Nvidia GeForce GT 325M graphics (1GB DDR3). RAM is 4GB and you'll also get 500GB of space on a SATA HDD. All very impressive when you consider it's just a £599 outlay for that spec.

The multimedia credentials are courtesy of the 4-speaker THX sound system and the not quite Full HD 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768, LED-backed display. On top of that you get a built-in 2MP web cam that works at a rather tidy 720p/30fps resolution and generally speaking it's a damn fine looking machine.

If you're happy to add another £149 to the tag, MSI will make it play Blu-rays and there's even a few optional extras available in both iterations in terms of Nvidia Optimus auto-switching graphics technology and the MSI Turbo mode which essentially over-clocks everything for you for a 6 per cent performance increase.

If there's any laptop out there with as much style and spec for this money at the moment, then we'd be impressed.