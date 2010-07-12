Gateway NS notebook series named and noted

Gateway, the business arm of Acer's empire with the funky cow packaging, has announced its latest notebook series - the NS.

The NS lineup includes the baby of the bunch - 11.6-inch NS10 - which comes with a choice of either an Intel i3 or i5 processor and has an Intel HD Graphics GPU.

You get a choice of i3, i5 or i7 chips with the other three models - the 13.3-inch NS30, the 14-inch NS41 and the 15.6-inch NS51. All of these machines have Nvidia GeForce 310M graphics.

The entire NS range has up to 4GB of DDR3 RAM, comes with Windows 7 Home Professional (64-bit) or Professional (32-bit), and have LED backlit TFT LCD screens with a WXGA resolution of 1366 x 768. You can choose a HDD of up to 640GB or a SSD with up to 160GB.

They have energy saving tech on board and Gateway is claiming up to 8 hours of battery life for the range. There's an optical drive on board and also a multi-card reader.

Connectivity wise, there's 3G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 3.0, and the mouse pad supports multi-gesture including circular motion scrolling, pinch zoom and page flip.

The NS range is due out mid-July, so any time soon really, but no prices have been set yet.